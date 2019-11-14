Maanayata Dutt: I am passionate about writing and art

Maanayata Dutt is one of the most exceptional producers who not only runs a production house but is also a perfect mother. Her first offering, Baba, was screened at the Golden Globes, the producer talks about being a businesswoman and a family person at the same time and shares about her passion for creativity and how she manages her time.

Maanayata Dutt shares, "I've been running a trading company for years, besides heading the production house. I am passionate about writing and art. The rest of my time is given to my family. Needless to say, my hands are full!"

A dedicated producer, Maanayata is also passionate about writing. After surprising her fans with content-driven Prassthanam which received a lot of love for its gripping narrative, Maanyata's film, Baba, is also competing for the foreign-language films category at the Golden Globes at Los Angeles.

After treating back to back good scripts, the producer who is a working mother and an entrepreneur will surely surprise her audience by announcing her next!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates