Maanayata Dutt: I am passionate about writing and art
Maanayata Dutt talks about her passion for writing and art, and her need to give time to her family.
Maanayata Dutt is one of the most exceptional producers who not only runs a production house but is also a perfect mother. Her first offering, Baba, was screened at the Golden Globes, the producer talks about being a businesswoman and a family person at the same time and shares about her passion for creativity and how she manages her time.
Maanayata Dutt shares, "I've been running a trading company for years, besides heading the production house. I am passionate about writing and art. The rest of my time is given to my family. Needless to say, my hands are full!"
A dedicated producer, Maanayata is also passionate about writing. After surprising her fans with content-driven Prassthanam which received a lot of love for its gripping narrative, Maanyata's film, Baba, is also competing for the foreign-language films category at the Golden Globes at Los Angeles.
After treating back to back good scripts, the producer who is a working mother and an entrepreneur will surely surprise her audience by announcing her next!
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena flirts with Sidharth, Mahira Sharma's huge fight with Paras