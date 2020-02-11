Maanayata Dutt thanks hubby Sanjay Dutt for always being by her side

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt tied the knot on February 11, 2008, and ever since then, the couple has shown its love for each other on multiple occasions. The Dutts are indeed two of the most loved and lovely people in Bollywood and a couple that's adored by one and all.

In the days of social media, it's impossible not to post anniversary and birthday wishes on Twitter and Instagram so how could Mrs. Dutt stay away? Taking to her Instagram account, she wrote- "There is no feeling in the world like knowing you have someone by your face whatever life throws at you thank you Sanjay Dutt for being that someone in my life for years and forever to come."(Sic)

A number of fan-clubs of Sanjay Dutt shared on their Instagram accounts pictures of the couple, and one of them even shared a picture from their wedding all the way back from 2008. For all the fans of Baba, these pictures cannot be missed, have a look right here:

Maanayata keeps sharing her pictures with her hubby and two months back, she shared another picture that read- "Baba and Mam looking jhakas."(sic) Take a look:

On the work front, Dutt is one busy star right now, juggling with multiple films. He has KGF: Chapter 2 coming up, which will be followed by films like Shamshera, Prithviraj, Bhuj: The Pride of India, and a comedy with Arshad Warsi coming up.

