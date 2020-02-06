Maanayata Dutt's candid photos clicked by MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi is setting major friendship goals

Considering Maldives is the go-to hotspot for most of B-Town, Maanayata Dutt could not be far behind. On Wednesday, Sanjay Dutt's wife shared a snapshot of her soaking in the sun. What caught our attention was the photo credit: Sakshi Dhoni.

In the picture, the star wife can be seen enjoying in the pool and soaking in some sun. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Life is water-full....#wetandwild #maldives #sunsoaked #dutts #love #grace #positivity #beautifullife #thankyougod ....ð¸@sakshisingh_r

Looks like the star wife is bonding with MS Dhoni and family, who are also presently holidaying in Maldives. Though Dutt did not share a picture with Sakshi, she dropped a hint that she is hanging out with the Dhonis. This is a new friendship alert.

Speaking of Maldives, before Maanayata, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Dalljiet Kaur was the latest one to visit the island country. Dalljiet painted her Instagram profile with adorable pictures from her vacation. In the pictures, she could be seen enjoying her "me time".

Before her, Sara Ali Khan made the most of her free time by holidaying in the country with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh.

Coming back to Maaanayata, she has taken a new path in her career by turning producer along with her husband. Her first offering, Baba, a Marathi film, was screened at the Golden Globes. She followed it with Prassthanam which also starred her husband.

Speaking of Sanjay, the 60-year-old actor was last seen playing the role of Ahmed Shah Abdali in Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama Panipat. Now in 2020, Dutt has as many as half a dozen interesting projects on his platter in the future including KGF: Chapter 2, Sadak 2, Shamshera, Bhuj: The Pride of India and Toorbaz.

