Maanvi Gagroo: Ayushmann brings out the best in every actor

A fortnight into the shoot of Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan in Varanasi, Maanvi Gagroo considers herself lucky to have found a place in the Ayushmann Khurrana-fronted venture. The actor plays Goggle Tripathi, the "quirky" sister to Jitendra Kumar's Aman Tripathi in the social comedy that deals with same-sex relationships.

"Ayushmann brings out the best in every actor," says Gagroo, adding that it was the talented ensemble cast, coupled with the powerful message of the film, that made her come on board. "Hitesh's [Kewalya, director] vision for the film convinced me. I am proud to be associated with a movie that is progressive while maintaining a mainstream approach."



Maanvi Gagroo

The web star sees little difference in the functioning style of the two mediums. "The approach to the script remains the same. It boils down to the people you're working with."

