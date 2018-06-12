Mac Miller devastated by Ariana Grande's engagement

Ariana Grande and Mac Miller, who had been dating for two years, ended their relationship this May. Since then, Grande has been dating Pete Davidson, an actor and comedian

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande's engagement to Pete Davidson has reportedly left ex-boyfriend Mac Miller devastated. A source close to Miller told Hollywood Life that the 26-year-old rapper is upset over Grande's engagement to Davidson whom she started dating in May.

"Mac is devastated that Ariana may have become engaged to her new boyfriend, he doesn't want to believe it," the source said. "He is still broken hearted over their split and he can't imagine how she could move on so quickly, or fall in love already. It hurts Mac to think Ariana is considering marrying someone she barely knows. Mac loved Ariana for years, and it is like a punch in the gut to him that she would agree to marry someone new, after only dating them for a few weeks, and so soon after breaking up with him. Mac is crushed," the source added.

Ariana Grande and Miller, who had been dating for two years, ended their relationship this May. Since then, Grande has been dating Davidson, an actor and comedian, and the two confirmed their relationship with a Harry Potter-themed photo on Instagram.

Over the past one month, the couple attended each others' shows and Davidson also got two tattoos inked, including one of Grande's initials on his right thumb. A source close to the new couple said Grande and Davidson were telling people that they got engaged past weekend at actor Robert Pattinson's house party.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever