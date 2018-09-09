Mac Miller found dead at home

hollywood

Mac Miller released his fifth studio album, Swimming, last month. He was set to perform a series of concerts in support of the record starting in late October, with the opener scheduled to take place at the Greek Theatre

Mac Miller

Rapper-producer Mac Miller, 26, who began his rise in the music industry in his late teens, passed away on Friday. "He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends, and fans," his family wrote in a statement. There were no details on the cause of his death.

The Los Angeles Police Department told CNN that officers responded to a call for a death investigation at the 11600 block of Valleycrest Road just before Friday noon local time. The coroner's office will handle the investigation, according to police.



Ariana Grande

Miller, whose real name is Malcolm McCormick, started his journey in music by putting out mixtapes in his native Pittsburgh. In 2012, his first album, Blue Slide Park, became the first independent debut album to hit the top of the Billboard chart in more than 16 years. Miller was only 19 then.

He released his fifth studio album, Swimming, last month. He was set to perform a series of concerts in support of the record starting in late October, with the opener scheduled to take place at the Greek Theatre.

"Mac was a hugely gifted and inspiring artiste, with a pioneering spirit and a sense of humour that touched everyone he met," Tom Corson, co-chairman and Chief Operating Officer of Warner Bros. Records, Miller's label, said in a statement. "Mac's death is a devastating loss and cuts short a life and a talent of huge potential, where the possibilities felt limitless. We join all of his fans across the globe in extending our thoughts and prayers to his family and friends."

At times, Miller's personal life attracted as much — if not more — attention than his professional accomplishments, particularly in the case of his relationship with singer Ariana Grande.

The pair dated for almost two years and recorded multiple songs together. She had referred to their relationship as "toxic" on social media, following Miller's arrest on a DUI charge later. Grande has disabled her social media comments after fans started blaming her for Miller's death.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever