Macedonia heads North with name change to end row

"This is a brave, historic and necessary step for our people," said Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, adding, "We are here to heal the wounds of time, to open a path for peace, fraternisation and growth for our countries, the Balkans and Europe."

Greek PM Alexis Tsipras (right) and Macedonian PM Zoran Zaev. Pic/AFP

Greece and Macedonia yesterday signed a historic preliminary agreement to rename the country the Republic of North Macedonia, ending a row that has poisoned relations between the two neighbours since 1991.

"This is a brave, historic and necessary step for our people," said Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, adding, "We are here to heal the wounds of time, to open a path for peace, fraternisation and growth for our countries, the Balkans and Europe."

"Our two countries should step out of the past and look to the future," said Macedonia Prime Minister Zoran Zaev. "Our people want peace... we will be partners and allies," he said. "The time has come again to sing happy songs in the Balkans," Tsipras said, moments before the document was signed.