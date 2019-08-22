Machado scores for Anushakti Nagar

football

Aaron Machado's first-half strike helped Anushakti Nagar SA snatch a 1-0 win against Franco Sports Club in a first division match of the Rustomjee-Mumbai District Football Association (MDFA )League 2019-2020 at the Neville D'Souza ground, Bandra yesterday. In an evenly balanced and well-contested match, striker Machado found the back of the net in the 14th minute to give Anushakti the lead which they held on to till the final whistle to snatch the win and three points. In another match, Charkop Football Club defeated Sourcing Club SKM 4-1. Hitesh Pardeshi, Prathamesh Koli, Ezekiel Puli and Niraj Bhandari scored a goal each for the winners. Meanwhile, Vaishak Nambiar scored the lone goal for the losing side.

CFCI, Atlanta play out tame draw

Iron Born CFCI and Atlanta FC shared honours as they played out a goalless draw in a Group A league match of the 112th Nadkarni Cup Football Tournament 2019 and played at the Cooperage football ground yesterday. The opening fixture of this prestigious tournament, did not live up to expectations as both the teams did not show much urgency. They were unable to create many opportunities and play was mostly confided to midfield. As a result the match meandered into tame draw.

17,500 runners for Sunday's Mumbai Half Marathon

A record number of 17,500 runners will be lining up for the fourth edition of the IDBI Federal Life Insurance Mumbai Half Marathon, with cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar flagging off the country's premier half marathon on Sunday. This is a quantum jump of over 10 per cent from last year's participation, with runners from across the city registering for the half marathon, which will start from and conclude at BKC.

