Machester United's Paul Pogba hints at moving to another club

Rumours are rife that Pogba could either move to Zinedine Zidane-coached Real Madrid or head back to Juventus. Currently, Pogba has a contract with United till 2021 and the club is in no mood to sell the player.

Manchester United star midfielder Paul Pogba has hinted he wants to move away from Premier League and is looking for 'new challenge'. But reports suggest that the club wants him to remain with them until next season.

During a promotional tour of Japan, the 26-year-old expressed his desire to leave United three years after returning from Juventus.

Talking to reporters on Saturday, the Frenchman, according to ESPN, said: "Like you said, there is a lot of talking and a lot of thinking as well. For me, I have been for three years in Manchester and have been doing great; some good moments and some bad moments, like everybody. Like everywhere else.

"After this season and everything that happened this season, with my season being my best season as well... I think for me it could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else. I am thinking of this: to have a new challenge somewhere else," the 2018 World Cup winner added.

Pogba had moved to United in August 2016 for a then-world record transfer fee of 112.43 million dollar. So far, the midfielder has scored 24 goals in 92 matches for United.

Paul Pogba and his partner Zulay Pogba have been posting on Instagram, from their travels. Let's check out some pictures:

View this post on Instagram Keep it coming China #PPAsiatour @adidasfootball A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) onJun 14, 2019 at 6:46am PDT

View this post on Instagram Chenghuang Templeãï¸ #shangai A post shared by Zulay Pogba (@zulaypogba) onJun 15, 2019 at 3:50am PDT

View this post on Instagram Sheikh Zayed Mosqueððð #blessed A post shared by Zulay Pogba (@zulaypogba) onMay 25, 2019 at 10:16am PDT

