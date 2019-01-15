Machete-wielding man tasered, arrested in UK

crime

The 59-year-old man was arrested on Monday at Tulse Hill station on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon

Representational Image

London: A machete-wielding man has been tasered and arrested on a railway platform in south London as he chased people with the weapon, triggering "chaos" among commuters.

The 59-year-old man was arrested on Monday at Tulse Hill station on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon, the BBC reported.

A group of officers surrounded the man, filmed waving a "massive" blade, and pinned him to the ground.

The man was tasered as "terrified" rush hour commuters looked on. Witnesses described "chaos" as he chased people with the weapon.

British Transport Police (BTP) said there were no reported injuries and what happened was not believed to be terror-related.

"Officers from BTP and the Metropolitan Police were called to Tulse Hill station after reports of a man in possession of a knife. Police officers were quickly on the scene and detained a man on the platforms at the station. During the detainment a Taser device was discharged," a BTP spokesman said.

