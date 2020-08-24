Mad about modaks

With Ganesh Chaturthi having begun, it's that time of the year when modaks are the flavour of the season. SoBo eatery Plate & Pint is offering six different varieties packaged in a box, including moti choor, chocolate fudge, and white chocolate raspberry ones.

Not just that, it's also tied up with floral boutique Bageecha to offer a special pooja thali on pre-order. These thalis can be customised according to a person's preferences, and include treats that are traditionally associated with the festival.

Call 7045361991

Cost Rs 850 for the thali; Rs 250 for modaks

