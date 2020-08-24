Mad about modaks
Not just that, it's also tied up with floral boutique Bageecha to offer a special pooja thali on pre-order. These thalis can be customised according to a person's preferences, and include treats that are traditionally associated with the festival
With Ganesh Chaturthi having begun, it's that time of the year when modaks are the flavour of the season. SoBo eatery Plate & Pint is offering six different varieties packaged in a box, including moti choor, chocolate fudge, and white chocolate raspberry ones.
Call 7045361991
Cost Rs 850 for the thali; Rs 250 for modaks
