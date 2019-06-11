Madaari Song: Dhanush teaches desi thumka to French actress Berenice Bejo

hollywood

The vocals of Madaari are by Vishal Dadlani and Nikhita Gandhi, composed and produced by Amit Trivedi and the lyrics have been penned by Anvita Dutt

In his International film 'The Extra Ordinary Journey Of The Fakir' south superstar Dhanush has made the leading French actress Berenice Bejo dance to an Indian song Madaari. For this song, Dhanush taught Berenice a few typical Bollywood dance steps which you can see in the song video.

The movie, The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir is based on the book by Romain Puértolas and revolves around an Indian street magician's journey to Paris, finding himself in the midst of a crazy adventure he never bargained for. The film deals with the problems of refugees across the world but despite handling a rather sensitive subject, the film is filled with light-hearted humour.

The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir has been directed by Ken Scott and produced by Saurabh Gupta, Gulzar Singh Chahal, Aditi Anand, Samir Gupta, Luc Bossi, Jaime Mateus-Tique, Gregoire Lassalle and Genevieve Lemal. The film has been co-produced by Abhayanand Singh and Piyush Singh from Golden Ratio, who are also presenting the film. The Extraordinary Journey of The Fakir will be releasing in India, USA, Canada, UK, Singapore, and Malaysia on June 21, 2019.

