Madam Chief Minister: Richa Chadha wants more stories of women in power

Richa Chadha, who will next be seen in the political drama Madam Chief Minister, urges filmmakers to make more films about women leadership. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, Madam Chief Minister features Chadha in the lead role of a chief minister.

"I was pleasantly surprised to be cast for the titular role in Subhash sir's film. I have followed his work since Phas Gaye Re Obama [2010], which I enjoyed very much. Madam Chief Minister is one of the most exciting scripts I have read, and it possessed me. I am so grateful for this opportunity, as it is rare to come across writing and insights like this.

It has been the toughest yet most enjoyable working experience for me. I have always believed that more stories of women in leadership roles need to be told and I am glad I could be part of one such story," said Chadha. The film has been shot in Lucknow. It also stars Akshay Oberoi, Manav Kaul and Saurabh Shukla. Madam Chief Minister is slated to release on July 17.

