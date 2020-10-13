Maddam Sir actress Gulki Joshi tests positive for COVID-19; opts for home isolation

Even after taking multiple precautions, COVID-19 has affected a lot of people including TV celebrities. From Himansh Kohli to Himani Shivpuri, several television celebrities have tested positive for coronavirus. The latest to be diagnosed is Gulki Joshi who plays the protagonist in the show Maddam Sir.

The actress tested positive for the virus on Sunday and has been quarantined at home. Talking to The Times of India about her health, Gulki said, "I had taken leave and after that, I had mild fever for two days. I had no throat infection or breathing problems, but I feel very weak. Since I stay with my dad who is in his 60s, I wanted to be doubly sure. I underwent a COVID-19 test so that his health is not compromised. While the result turned out to be positive on Sunday, there is nothing to worry about. I am taking proper precautions and I have been home quarantined.”

Gulki, who is under home isolation now, wants to spend time with her little puppy. She said, "Recently, I have adopted a puppy Jalebi and I am going to spend some time with her. When I am shooting, I hardly get time to play with her. As I will be under home-solation till October 25, I will be playing with my Jalebi.”

A few days back, actress Urvashi Dholakia had taken to her Instagram account and revealed that she had tested positive for COVID-19. After a tough battle with the virus, Urvashi has finally defeated it and has tested negative.

She took to her Instagram account and penned a note sharing in detail how she braved the isolation while recuperating from the virus. The actress also revealed how she managed to sail through, and that she is now thriving with positive energy once again. She wrote, "Not only have I been out of action for the last 25 days, but they have also been quite a roller coaster ride for me on the health front! I chose to keep quiet about the matter for the simple reason because this was a fight I had to fight with immense strength needed, and till the time I did not come out victorious I did not want to speak about it. Though I have recovered now and want to let everyone know that I am now COVID FREE It was a tough period but I managed to sail through the obstacle, and I am now thriving with positive energy once again! It was another challenging battle fought and overcome thanks to the grace of God! Urvashii Dholakia (sic)".

Last month, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana had taken to her Twitter account and informed her fans that she had been tested COVID-19 positive despite taking all the precautions. In the first tweet, she said, "I want 2 inform u all dat i hv been tested positive 4 COVID-19 even after taking proper precautions. As you all know that I was the part of the protest day before yesterday & d area was crowded so I thought to get d test done before I go for my shoot today evening." (sic)

Ishq Mein Marjawan actors Chandni Sharma, Rrahul Sudhir and Jay Zaveri were also infected. Rrahul Sudhir, who plays Vansh in the serial tested positive for COVID-19 on September 23. As per protocol, the entire cast and crew were tested. The results of Rrahul's co-stars Chandni Sharma and Jay Zaveri came out positive.

