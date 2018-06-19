Maddock's next with Sriram Raghavan

Tentatively titled as Arun, the film will be made on the life of late Arun Khetarpal who attained martyrdom at 21 during the India Pakistan war of 1971

Sriram Raghavan

After the success of Badlapur, Dinesh Vijan and Sriram Raghavan join hands again for a biopic this time! Varun Dhawan starrer Badlapur not only garnered positive reviews but also saw the actor in an intense role like never before, Sriram Raghavan director and Dinesh Vijan producer join hands yet again for an interesting Biopic under Maddock Films

Tentatively titled as Arun, the film will be made on the life of late Arun Khetarpal, who was a second lieutenant of the Indian army and a posthumous recipient of the Pram Vir Chakra. He attained martyrdom at 21 during the Indo Pakistan war of 1971

While Sriram Raghavan will be directing Arun, writer Ritesh Shah of Pink (2016) fame will be penning the script of the film. Confirming the news, Dinesh Vijan shares "When I heard the story of Arun Khetarapal, I was inspired. He is the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. What he did and the kind of life he lived was absolutely exemplary and unbelievable."

Dinesh adds "Arun involves a lot of passion since we all are moved by it. We are doing our homework. Reading all the literatute available because I think it is a huge responsibility to make a film with such an inspirational message. Sriram is one of the most talented directors around, and Ritesh is as passionate, so I feel it’s the perfect team."

The script of the film is likely to be finalized in the next couple of weeks. Once it is locked the makers will start the casting process for the role of Khetarpal. The makers will need six months of prep and so thr film is expected to go on floors next year mid by May or June

For now, Maddock Films is gearing up for their upcoming release, Stree a horror comedy starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao that hits the big screen on 31st August 2018.

