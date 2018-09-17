Made In China First Look: Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy as a Gujarati couple

bollywood

Starring Mouni Roy as Rao's wife, Made In China is based on the life of a struggling Gujarati businessman (Rajkummar Rao), who embarks on a journey to China in order to make his business flourish.

Made In China movie poster, featuring Mouni Roy and Rajkummar Rao

The first look poster of Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy's Made In China is out. The couple is all set to enthrall you with a new Bollywood drama. The makers of the flick released the first look introducing Rajkummar and Mouni as Raghu and Rukmini.

The hilarious journey and several lessons help Rao to become a successful entrepreneur.

Rajkummar and Mouni is seen in a Gujarati avatar as they pose for the still. While Mouni dons a green saree with hair let open, Rajkummar is all smiles in a striped brown shirt, sporting a mustache.

The film is being directed by National Award-winner Mikhil Musale, who won an award for his 2016 drama-thriller 'Wrong Side Raju'. Meanwhile, Dinesh Vijan of 'Hindi Medium' fame will produce the flick.

'Made in China' will hit the theaters on Independence Day, next year.

Rajkummar who is currently riding high on the success of Stree will also be a part of the Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja-starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga, which is scheduled to hit theaters on February 1 next year. Other movies in the pipeline are Love Sonia and Kangana Ranaut-starrer Mental Hai Kya.

Mouni Roy will be seen in Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Brahmastra.

