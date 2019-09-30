Made In China song: Sanedo is a celebration of the vibrancy of Navratri

Sanedo, the second single of Made In China, an upcoming comedy film starring Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy, is out and looks like a winner. Featuring music by Sachin-Jigar and lyrics by Niren Bhatt and Jigar Saraiya, the song is quite foot-tapping.

This naughty Navratri number has been sung by Mika Singh, Benny Dayal and Nikhita Gandhi. The video features the lead pair in a romantic moment as they dance to the beats of this Navratri number. Directed by Mikhil Musale and produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, the story of the film revolves around an unconventional entrepreneurial journey of a 35-year old Gujarati middle-class man.

Take a look at the video of Sanedo:

All set to release on October 25, 2019, the film will clash at the box-office with Housefull 4 and Saand Ki Aankh.

