Made In Heaven cast and makers promote their web series

Made in Heaven cast pose for the photographers at the event. Pics/Satej Shinde

Amazon Prime Video Original, Excel Media & Entertainment and Tiger Baby held a press conference to launch the upcoming web show Made in Heaven in Mumbai earlier today. The press conference witnessed the attendance of the makers of the upcoming series Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti along with one of the producers Ritesh Sidhwani. Two of the Directors of the series Nitya Mehra and Alankrita Shrivastava was also present at the event who interacted with media.

The star-cast of the original web series Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh, Jennifer Salke, Shashank Arora has graced the event.

Made In Heaven chronicles the lives of Tara and Karan, two wedding planners in Delhi. India is a potent blend of old and new. Tradition jostles with modern aspirations against the backdrop of a Big Fat Indian Wedding revealing many secrets and many lies. Indians believe marriages are made in heaven and it is against these sacred unions that Tara and Karan's personal journeys are juxtaposed.

Jostling with their own issues, they discover the truth and clauses that loom in the shadows, behind every perfect, grand wedding and learn whether marriages are truly Made in Heaven.

Shweta Tripathi, Pulkit Samrat, Amrita Puri, and Manjot Singh amongst others play pivotal characters in the lives of Tara and Karan. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the Amazon Prime Video Original created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti is all set to release on 8th March 2019.

