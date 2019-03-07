Made in Heaven: These characters of Amazon Prime's latest makes it worth watching!

television

The heavily anticipated series has been created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, and takes a closer look into the lives of the elite

Made in Heaven poster

As the digital streaming explodes, becoming the medium of choice, Amazon Prime Video's next Original series Made in Heaven, is the latest series on the block to watch out for! The heavily anticipated series has been created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, and takes a closer look into the lives of the elite, and their uncomfortable relationship with the values they ardently preach and yet surprisingly struggle to practice. It narrates the journey of two wedding planners Tara and Karan whose efforts at delivering the perfect wedding for crazy rich Indians, leads them on a journey of self-discovery.

While Arjun Mathur and Sobhita Dhulipala's performances are drawing rave reviews, the series boasts stellar performances by this star-studded ensemble cast. We list out some note-worthy actors in the series, who's on-screen presence and dynamism has added a broader dimension to the narrative.

1. Vinay Pathak

Known for leaving lasting impressions with his performance in films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Khosla Ka Ghosla and the unforgettable Bheja Fry, to name a few, the actors marks his digital debut with the series. His portrayal of Ramesh Gupta will be one of the key reason for you to watch the series.

2. Kalki Koechlin

She surely needs no introduction. Ever since her debut in Hindi cinema in 2008, the gorgeous actress has been bagging accolades. Advancing into the digital sphere, the actress' portrayal of 'Faiza', will add another golden feather to her innumerable achievements so far.

3. Shashank Arora

This critically acclaimed actor has films like Titli, Lipstik Under My Burkha and Rock On 2, to his credits. His character 'Kabir', are the eyes and ears that capture the uncaptured in all the big weddings that planning agency 'Made in Heaven' makes. His character adds an added dimension to the show as he sums-up the many dichotomies that surface even in the most modern and educated of Indian weddings.

4. Shivani Raghuvanshi

Jaspreet Kaur aka 'Jazz' is one bubbly reason to watch the series. After winning several hearts with her performance in 'Titli' this young-lady is all set for her digital debut with 'Made in Heaven'.

Made in Heaven, is a well-curated anthology that promises to delight. The series premieres on March 8, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

