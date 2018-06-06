Made In India: Guru Randhawa's new song teaches you how to woo your crush

The Punjabi single is composed and written by Guru Randhawa himself while the song was shot in Milan with Elnaaz Norouzi and directed by Directorgifty



Guru Randhawa and Elnaaz Norouzi in a still from the song

Guru Randhawa, India's Punjabi music artiste to feature on Billboards Top 25, has had many successful hits. After giving us hits like High Rated Gabru, Patola, Lahore, Ban Ja Rani and many more is back with yet another single Made in India produced by T-Series.

The Punjabi single is composed and written by Guru Randhawa himself while the song was shot in Milan with Elnaaz Norouzi and directed by Directorgifty. Guru, who has featured in his videos before playing himself, will for the first time be seen portraying a character. Seen as a local taxi driver, the video shows him trying to woo the model with whom he falls in love at first sight. Shot in the beautiful bylanes of Milan, we see the singer trying different ways to woo the girl to befriend him.

Watch the song here:

Speaking on the lyrics and composition, Guru says, "Whenever I compose my songs I try and ensure I don't repeat my tunes and try different beats. Even for Made in India, I have tried to explore new chords and a few beats that I have added is basically my voice that sounds like a flute. When I locked the final composition, I asked Bhushanji to hear the song and he instantly liked it. Immediately, the team and I started working on video concepts."

Speaking about the video, Guru adds, "It is my first video to be shot in Milan, it's a beautiful city and we had an incredible experience. The colors, textures, and the frames we were hoping to see in the video have come out impressive."

Bhushan Kumar, who has successfully revived music videos and wants to release as many as 10 or so videos every year is confident about Guru's single. Talking about his association with the celebrated singer he says, "Guru is an artist who is exploring music with changing times. He is always ready to try new tunes, ideas, and concepts. Our association has evolved over the years and has enabled us to give chartbuster songs. Made In India takes Guru's work a notch higher and will yet again be another of our hits together."

Also Read: Guru Randhawa Set For Multi-City Tour, Loves Performing Live

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates