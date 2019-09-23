Madhav Apte only spoke the language of cricket: Chandrakant Patankar

Chandrakant Patankar, 88, the oldest living Test player from Mumbai, waxed eloquent on former India opening batsman Madhav Apte, who passed away in Mumbai at the age of 86 today.

Patankar worked at industrialist Apte’s Laxmi Vishnu Mills for around 20 years from 1969.

“Madhav never introduced me as an employee. It was always, ‘this is my friend Chandu or meet my colleague Patankar.’ He always treated me as a friend and it was he who insisted I join Laxmi Vishnu in 1969. He was a friendly boss.

“At office, we spoke a lot about cricket and there were various invitations to his house parties where cricket was discussed a lot. Madhav only spoke the language of cricket.” Patankar told mid-day this morning.

Patankar, who played for Bombay and Maharashtra, often found himself in the same team as Apte at Shivaji Park Gymkhana on the club circuit. “Madhav used to play a bit for SPG (Jolly Cricketers was his main club). He was a sound and attractive batsman. Who can forget his successful series against West Indies in 1953.” recalled Patankar.

Patankar, a wicketkeeper-batsman, figured in one Test against New Zealand in the 1955-56 season.

