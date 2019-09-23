Madhav Apte was always generous with his time and tips, says Vinod Kambli

Former India player Vinod Kambli paid rich tributes to Madhav Apte, the former India player and Mumbai captain, who passed away this morning a few days before his 87th birthday.

Apte is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters.

Kambli remembered Apte being president of the Cricket Club of India when Sachin Tendulkar and he were roped in as playing members in their teens. “It was special to play half-day matches with Madhav Kaka. He was a Test player and a big personality but he was so approachable and generous with his time and tips,” said Kambli.

He added: “Madhav Kaka had played cricket with my dad too (the late Ganpat Kambli). He used to always enquire about him. I remember him coming to GKW where my dad worked and giving away a prize to my father, who had me in his arms.”

Kambli underlined the fact that Apte would always be sitting in the Mumbai Cricket Association managing committee box at the Wankhede Stadium, keenly watching Mumbai Ranji Trophy games. Another unforgettable moment for the left-hander was being on the same field with Apte during the Harris Shield centenary festival day-night match at Wankhede Stadium in 1997. Kambli played in Sachin Tendulkar XI against Madhav Apte XI.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates