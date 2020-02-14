Madhur Brij Bhushan on sister Madhubala's biopic: Imtiaz Ali terminated the contract

There was palpable excitement among cinephiles when reports of the Madhubala biopic landing in Imtiaz Ali's able hands hit headlines. The announcement was to be made today on Valentine's Day, which also coincides with the Mughal-e-Azam actor's birth anniversary. But even the most earnest efforts made by the veteran's sister Madhur Brij Bhushan couldn't persuade her siblings to give their nod. Bhushan told mid-day that she faced strong opposition from their sister Kaneez Balsara. "

[Imtiaz and Reliance Entertainment] asked my sisters for an NOC [no-objection certificate], [but] they said they wouldn't permit a biopic on [Madhubala] to be made," Bhushan says, adding that despite reiterating that their stories would not be part of the film, she couldn't get them on the same page. "Kaneez's kids didn't allow her to talk to me. I requested them to read the agreement exchanged, but they sent notices to me and the makers. Imtiaz terminated the contract citing the misunderstanding. He was to announce it on Madhubala's birthday, which also coincides with the release of his next, Love Aaj Kal," says Bhushan, adding that at least one more sister requested her to not entertain the makers.



Madhubala in Mughal-e-Azam; (insets) Bhushan

Ali's interest in the yesteryear actor had appealed to Bhushan. "It hurts to have lost out on a golden opportunity. I still want the biopic to be made." Bhushan says she planned to make a home for the elderly with the money generated from the development. "I, along with my guruji, Arvind Malviya, who was also backing this project, also wanted to open a school which would provide free education to poor girls." Ali did not respond to our texts till the time of going to press.

