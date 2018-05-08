Madhuri Dixit: Content is the star in Marathi films

Madhuri Dixit on how regional cinema functions differently from Bollywood



Madhuri Dixit Nene

Spending over three decades in the industry hasn't taken away from Madhuri Dixit-Nene's enthusiasm in trying her hand at something new. After 34 years of facing the arc lights, the actor is making her debut in Marathi cinema with Bucket List. "I received a few offers in my mother tongue earlier, but nothing excited me as much as Bucket List. I found my character extremely relatable," says Dixit, who plays a housewife who gets a new lease of life after a heart transplant.

Last seen on the big screen in Gulaab Gang (2014), Dixit is now raring to go — she has launched her production house RNM Moving Pictures. Enjoying her role as producer, she says, "There are such good subjects in Marathi cinema. Also, there are stars in Marathi films but they aren't as big as the ones in Hindi film industry. Content is always the star here."

The actor has begun shooting for Total Dhamaal opposite Anil Kapoor and Kalank with Sanjay Dutt. Talking about reuniting with her '90s co-stars, she says, "It's wonderful to be working with them again."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates