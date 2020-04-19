Madhuri Dixit: Cultures, heritages are a source of inspiration

Amidst the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, actress Madhuri Dixit Nene has reminded people about travelling and learning different cultures. On World Heritage Day (April 18), Madhuri has used social media to talk about the importance of preserving heritage and culture.

"When we travel to different countries and learn about different cultures, we realise we have so much in common. The values, sentiments are same everywhere. Cultures and heritages are a source of inspiration for us and it's our responsibility to preserve them. #WorldHeritageDay," Madhuri tweeted along with her travel photos.

When we travel to different countries & learn about different cultures we realise we have so much in common. The values, sentiments are same everywhere. Cultures & heritages are a source of inspiration for us & it’s our responsibility to preserve them. #WorldHeritageDay pic.twitter.com/bi0kCges0Y — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) April 18, 2020

Earlier, Madhuri had treated her fans with a sneak-peek of her "home garden". Madhuri had posted on her Instagram Stories a photograph of plants, in what seemed to be like her balcony.

She had written: "My home garden... Figs and Pomergranet in my house." The dancing diva had also baked her favourite cookies -- chocolate chip cookies with ginger -- and shared the video with her followers on Instagram.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever