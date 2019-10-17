MENU

Madhuri Dixit enjoys romantic vacation with husband Dr. Nene in Seychelles

Updated: Oct 17, 2019, 18:54 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Seychelles

Madhuri Dixit is celebrating her 20th wedding anniversary in Seychelles. The actress has shared some breathtakingly beautiful pictures from their trip on Instagram stories.

Madhuri Dixit with her husband. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/madhuridixitnene
Madhuri Dixit with her husband. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/madhuridixitnene

After wrapping up her work commitments as a judge on the dance reality show, Dance Deewane 2, Madhuri Dixit is on a break to Seychelles to celebrate her 20th wedding anniversary. The actress is spending some family time with her husband Dr. Nene and sons Arin and Rayaan.

Madhuri Dixit is currently vacationing in Seychelles and is making the most of her time. Her Instagram stories are filled with moments spent with family. The first picture had the Dhak Dhak girl feeding a tortoise and the other had her pouring tea into a cup from a giant kettle. The actress is a clear example of the idiom, 'Age is just a number.' Even at 52, she can make anyone go weak in their knees. Her positive energy is infectious.

Madhuri Dixit

Here's her picture of posing with the tea-pot:

Madhuri Dixit

Later, she shared a view of the sunset amidst the ocean, and captioned it: "surreal, can't get enough." The picture indeed is beautiful.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit also got involved in some fun mood, where she plucked a flower and tucked it in her hair. The actress called it the 'Senorita feels' and said, she can't keep it tropical. Well, she did look like one!

Madhuri Dixit

Want to see many moods of Madhuri Dixit while buying the perfect hat for herself? Here you go:

Madhuri Dixit

Recently, at the Indian International Film Academy Awards, Madhuri delivered a high-on-energy dance performance on a medley of songs choreographed by Saroj Khan. The actress was last seen on the big screens in the film Kalank. Directed by Abhishek Varman, and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions with Fox Star Studios, the film tanked miserably at the box office.

Madhuri Dixit shared screen space with Sanjay Dutt after eon ages with this film. 

Loading...

