Madhuri Dixit excited to embark on Kalank journey

Actress Madhuri Dixit-Nene is excited to start working on Karan Johar-produced "Kalank". She will start shooting for the film on Friday. "I am excited to start the shoot for 'Kalank' today. It's my second association with Karan Johar after 'Bucket List' and it's been a lovely journey so far. Can't wait to begin this one," Madhuri said in a statement to IANS.

"Kalank" will see an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur sharing screen space. Abhishek Varman will direct the "epic drama", which will hit the screens on April 19, 2019.

The film is being produced by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta. It has been co-produced by Fox Star Studios. Madhuri is also busy with her maiden Marathi film "Bucket List", shooting for Indra Kumar's "Total Dhamaal" opposite Anil Kapoor and looking into her first production "15th August".

