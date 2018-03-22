Madhuri Dixit gives the mahurat clap for Marathi film '15 August'

Madhuri Dixit is gung-ho about her new journey as a producer. The actress will be producing a Marathi film first

Yesterday, Madhuri Dixit shared a picture on social media, which shows her giving the mahurat clap. She wrote, "Excited to get the chance to step behind the camera for our first movie production (sic)." Madhuri and hubby Sriram Nene recently floated a production house. Their first venture is a Marathi film, 15 August.

Meanwhile, Madhuri has been signed on for the part in "2 States" fame director Abhishek Varman's next that was earlier supposed to be played by Sridevi. Sridevi's daughter, Janhvi, shared the news through an Instagram post, wherein she also mentioned that this film was very close to her mother's heart.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates