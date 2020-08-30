Madhuri Dixit 'instantly decided' to be part of Saajan

Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene says that after reading the script of "Saajan", which released 29 years ago on this day, she instantly decided to be a part of it.

Madhuri took to Instagram, where she shared a still from the film, which also stars Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan.

She captioned the picture: "#29YearsOfSaajan. After reading the script of this film, I instantly decided to be a part of it. The story was romantic, the dialogues were poetic and the music was brilliant!"

Directed by Lawrence D'Souza, "Saajan" was released in 1991. The film tells the tale of two best friends Amar and Akash who fall in love with the same girl named Pooja.

Madhuri was last seen on screen in the 2019 film "Kalank", which also starred Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Varun Dhawan and Sanjay Dutt.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever