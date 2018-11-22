Madhuri Dixit Nene excited to lend her voice in Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle

television

Madhuri Dixit Nene will bring to life Nisha, the wolf mother of Mowgli, in the Netflix film

Madhuri Dixit Nene

Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene says she is excited to lend her voice to a key character in Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle for its Hindi dubbed version. The Bollywood diva will bring to life Nisha, the wolf mother of Mowgli, in the Netflix film. "It's an amazing experience for any actor to bring a character to life by just lending their voice.

"I watch a lot of VFX rich, adventure films with my sons and have always wanted to lend my voice to such mysterious characters," Madhuri said in a statement. "I'm thrilled to finally get a chance to do this. To top it all, when I told my son about this, he got so excited and said -- 'That's so cool mom!' His reaction totally made my day," she added.

Directed by Andy Serkis, Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle will bring the world of Rudyard Kipling's 1864 classic "The Jungle Book" alive on December 7, when it premieres globally on Netflix. The Jungle Book tells the story of Mowgli, an Indian boy, wandering in an enchanted forest with an entourage of his animal friends and fighting for survival.

Mowgli's adventures have made way for several adaptations like the popular eponymous 1967 animated film or Jon Favreau's similarly titled re-imagination.

