Madhuri Dixit Nene launches her own Youtube channel

Published: Oct 24, 2019, 16:22 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Madhuri Dixit's first video will give her fans the sneak peek of her IIFA performance and tribute to her guru and Bollywood's senior choreographer Saroj Khan

Madhuri Dixit. Image courtesy: PR
Madhuri Dixit. Image courtesy: PR

After announcing her second Marathi production titled Panchak with her husband Dr. Shriram Nene, Madhuri Dixit Nene has launched her Youtube Channel. Through it, the ace actress promises her fans a glimpse into her personal life.

When asked what made her launch the channel, she said, "Youtube is a platform that I've been wanting to explore for a long time. I love interacting with my fans in new & interesting ways, and a YouTube channel was an obvious choice. It's going to be all things personal & candid with sneak peeks into my personal & work life. I'm really excited. Looking forward to a great experience."'

Her first video will give her fans the sneak peek of her IIFA performance and tribute to her guru and Bollywood's senior choreographer Saroj Khan.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

I’m so excited to share my first video on @YouTube which is a BTS from @iifa. Enjoy â¤ (Link in bio)

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene) onOct 24, 2019 at 1:03am PDT

Madhuri Dixit Nene has a huge number of social media following with more than 16 million followers on Instagram and 8 million followers on Twitter.

On the work front, Madhuri has turned the producer for an upcoming Marathi film titled Panchak. Apart from the Aaja Nachle actor, the film is also produced by her husband and doctor Shriram Nene. The film which stars Adinath Kothare will be directed by Jayant Jathar.

Madhuri shared a boomerang video from the muhurat of the film where she can be seen posing with the clapperboard along with Dr. Nene.

Tags

madhuri dixitbollywood news

