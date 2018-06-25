Madhuri Dixit Nene loses pet dog Riya

Madhuri Dixit Nene took to Twitter to mourn the loss of her pet dog Riya

Over the weekend, Madhuri Dixit Nene took to social media to mourn the loss of pet dog, Riya. The actor wrote, "As we say goodbye to you, it brings back memories of the first day when we rescued you... you were skinny but the spark in your eyes and innocence on your face made me fall in love with you. Now, seven years later all I can remember is how you filled our lives with joy. Thank you for your unconditional love (sic)."

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit made her debut in Marathi cinema with Bucket List. She will be next seen in Total Dhamaal with alongside Anil Kapoor and Ajay Devgn, Jaaved Jaaferi, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Mishra and Pitobash. And she is also working on Karan Johar's multi-starrer Kalank which stars Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Khemu.

