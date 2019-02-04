Madhuri Dixit Nene, Mahesh Manjrekar and others are winners of Radio City Cine Awards Marathi Season

regional-cinema

Marathmoli janta across Maharashtra crown their favourite stars with a whopping of approx. 25 lakh votes

Pune: Radio City, India’s leading radio network entertained Maharashtrian fans, by crowning the winners of the most endeared award of the year, City Cine Awards Marathi, Season 2. Amidst a glittery award night in Pune, attended by the stars and technicians of the Marathi film fraternity, Radio City applauded and awarded the winners across 12 categories with a grand trophy. Post a stupendous response in the debut season with approx. 11 lakh votes, season 2 surpassed expectations with approx. 25 lakh votes.

Radio City Cine Awards Marathi is one of its kind people’s choice award that empowers listeners to applaud efforts of the artists and technicians for their outstanding contribution to the Marathi film industry. Natasamrat, Nana Patekar, Dancing diva, Madhuri Dixit Nene won the Best Actor and Best Actress respectively with Digpal Lanjekar winning as a Best Director for his film Farzand and Mahesh Manjrekar won the Best Screenplay. As Marathi films are known for their musical treat, Ajay Gogavale and Juilee Joglekar won the Best Singer Male and Female with Ajay-Atul as Best Music Director. Siddharth Jadhav won the Best Comedian award and the historical film Farzand won the Best Film Award for 2018.

Kartik Kalla, Chief Creative Officer, Radio City said “Radio City Cine Awards has been one of our most distinguished properties and the overpowering response from our listeners since 2 years is a testimony to the success of the award. Radio City has the strongest network in Maharashtra with a presence across 11 cities and has always been at the forefront in supporting and promoting Marathi film fraternity for years. Radio City Cine Awards Marathi brought the passionate fans closer to the celebrities from the industry, giving them a chance to applaud their talent. With a staggering response this yearacross all categories, we are elated to witness the property scale up by 127%. We extend our sincere gratitude to all our listeners for their relentless support and a hearty congratulations to the winners.”

Actor Siddharth Jadhav winner of the Best Comedian award at the Radio City Cine Awards Season 2 said. “I have always believed in being a people’s champ and getting chosen by them as a Best actor in a comic role for Radio City Cine Awards Season 2 is extremely overwhelming. I would like to thank my director Sanjay Jadhav Dada and my producer Amey Khopkar Dada for trusting me and giving me this role. It gives me immense happiness that comedy as a genre is now being recognized and getting its due. I want to extend my wishes to Radio City for this platform of applauding the Marathi film fraternity and bringing us closer to our fans. This award, the love and support shown by my fans will definitely push me to deliver entertaining performances both in Marathi and Hindi films.”

Radio City Cine Awards has been a path-breaking initiative that has strengthened connect between Radio City listeners and their favourite regional stars across different states. For the second season of Radio City Cine Awards Marathi, the listeners of Pune, Nashik, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Ahmednagar, Jalgaon, Nanded, Akola, Sangli, and Solapur voted to support their favourite celebrities under various categories. These include Best Hero, Best Heroine, Best Movie Director, Best Movie, Best Music Director, Best Playback Singer Male, Best Playback Singer Female, Best Comedian, Best Screenplay, Best Lyricist, Best Debutant Artist, and Best Villian. Public voting for Radio City Cine Awards Marathi Season 2 was open on the https://www.radiocity.in/citycineawardsmarathi/.The activity was promoted through teasers, nomination promos, voting promos, and celebrity endorsements as a part of the on-air promotion. The grand finale night at Westend mall, in Pune on 3rd February, witnessed some entertaining dance performances by the well-known dance groups. The celebrities and crowd grooved to foot tapping tunes by famous singer Vaibhav Londhe culminating to the award ceremony.

