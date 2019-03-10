Madhuri Dixit-Nene pens emotional note on younger son's birthday

bollywood

Madhuri Dixit-Nene with kids Arin and Ryan

Madhuri Dixit-Nene took to Instagram to share an emotional note for her younger son Ryan on his birthday. The note for Ryan, who turned 14 on March 8, read: "Can't play with you like this anymore, can't believe how fast have you grown up. Happy 14th birthday Ryan."

She also shared a photograph in which she can be seen having a fun time with her sons Ryan and Arin. Madhuri, who tied the knot with US-based surgeon Shriram Madhav Nene in 1999, gave birth to Arin in 2003 and Ryan in 2005. In an earlier interview to IANS, Madhuri had spoken about her love for "kids".

She had said: "I wanted to enjoy new phases of my life. I wanted to have kids, and apart from work, I have had other dreams for myself which I wanted to fulfil. I love my sons and I wanted to spend good quality time with them during their initial years. So after giving birth to my sons, I didn't do films."

Madhuri Dixit-Nene has a close-knit family and can often be seen accompanied by her husband and kids for events and on travels. Madhuri frequently shares pictures of her kids on social media too. Take a look at a few:

On the work front, Madhuri was seen in the comedy film Total Dhamaal this year. She will next be seen in the epic drama Kalank featuring an ensemble cast including Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan and Kunal Kemmu.

