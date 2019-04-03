Madhuri Dixit Nene: Producer's job is more challenging

regional-cinema

Madhuri Dixit Nene

Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene who along with her husband Sriram Nene has made their debut as film producer with the Marathi movie "15 August", says the job is tougher than acting.

"As an actress, my job is quite easy. Once I am done with my performance in front of the camera and the shooting is over, I am done for the day. But as a producer, I am working every day till the film is completed, which includes three phases -- pre-production, production and post-production. I would say the job of a producer is much (more) challenging."

Having been associated with the business of cinema for several years, did Madhuri made suggestions in the process of film's making? "We (my husband and I) were involved in the process, but did not interfere. I let it be," she replied.

"I must say the constant challenges, new creative ventures and innovating new things drive me to keep at it. I want all of it -- my dance, acting, film production to parenting my sons. I enjoy everything that I do," said Madhuri.

She will soon be seen in the upcoming multi-starrer film titled "Kalank". "15 August" is streaming on Netflix.

