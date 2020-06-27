Madhuri Dixit-Nene, taekwondo and an 'amazing family experience'

Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene is on a nostalgia trip lately. Posting a family photo from her Taekwondo days, she tweeted: "Testing day for our orange belts Martial arts uniform Flexed biceps Breaking boards and learning #Taekwondo together was an amazing family experience in focus, discipline & hard work! #FlashbackFriday."

This comes just a few days after her tribute to her 1990 release, "Dil". Recalling the shoot of the film, Madhuri had taken to Instagram and penned a post, sharing how much fun she had working with Aamir Khan.

"Working with @_aamirkhan was so much fun! I remember how #IndraKumar gave us an earful every day for joking around and playing tricks on the sets. Thanks to the team's hard work & your love, the film did well and I also won my first Filmfare award. Fond memories #Grateful #Dil," she had written.

Madhuri grabbed the spotlight with the action-romance "Tezaab" (1988) and went on to star in the top-grossing romantic dramas like "Dil" (1990), "Beta" (1992), "Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!" (1994), and "Dil To Pagal Hai" (1997). She was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 multi-starrer "Kalank".

The actress, also a producer, is fondly known as Bollywood's dancing diva owing to her dancing skills. Before Bollywood stardom happened, Madhuri worked in the Rajshri Production TV series "Paying Guest". On the small screen, she has also judged dance reality shows such as "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa" and "Dance Deewane", besides hosting the matrimonial show "Kahi Na Kahi Koi Hai". Madhuri has also hosted the competitive cooking game show, "Food Food Maha Challenge", along with Sanjeev Kapoor.

