Madhuri Dixit Nene urges people to 'Stay Connected' on Friendship Day

Evergreen actor Madhuri Dixit Nene on the occasion of Friendship Day started an initiative 'Stay Connected' and asked people to conversate with their friends with whom they haven't spoken to in a long while.

"Dost banaana aasaan hota hai,lekin nibhaana utana hee mushkil," noted the 'Kalank' star as she shared a special video on Instagram. In the video Dixit says, "Happy friendship day everyone. You know friendship is a very beautiful and meaningful relationship and it's very easy to be friends but it's equally difficult to maintain. We often lose track of our good friends because of our busy schedules, priorities and even personal differences."

Talking about friendship amid the coronavirus pandemic, the actor added, " This year, with the global pandemic, we are all stuck at home... which makes it very important for us to interact with friends and 'Stay Connected. So this friendship day, join me and break the silence." The 'Gulab Gang' actor said to pick up the phone and speak to a friend one hasn't spoken with for long. " Take that first step, and reach out to a friend... because we never know who might be in need of a friend."

As the video concludes, Dixit is seen dialling on her phone and urges people to call their friends too. Along with the video, the 'Devdas' actor asked her fans to send in the screenshots of calls and urged them to share their 'Stay Connected' moments,. She noted, "Dost banaana aasaan hota hai,lekin nibhaana utana hee mushkil. This Friendship Day let's #StayConnected and reach out to our friends who we haven't spoken to for a long time and make it count. I would love to see your #StayConnected moments. Upload your pictures & call screenshots tagging me.#HappyFriendshipDay."

Earlier in the day, scores of Bollywood celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Kajol among many others also extended Friendship Day wishes to their fans on social media.

