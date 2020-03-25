Search

Madhuri Dixit Nene wishes fans on Guddi Padwa with a heartfelt message

Published: Mar 25, 2020, 12:06 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

On the occasion of Gudi Padwa, Madhuri Dixit Nene has a heartfelt message for all her fans. Also wishing all of us were Rishi Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor!

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Madhuri Dixit Nene
Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Madhuri Dixit Nene

On the occasion of Gudi Padwa, Madhuri Dixit Nene took to her Twitter account and shared a heartfelt for all the people who are celebrating this auspicious festival. It was a message in Marathi!

But that's not all, the actress also shared a tweet assuring the audience of the arrangements made by the government for the 21-day lockdown due to the spread of COVID-19. 

Take a look at both the tweets right here:

That's not all, Shraddha Kapoor also wished all of us on the occasion with a fantastic collage of three pictures that showed three generations of women in black-and-white, her grandmother, her mother, and herself. Have a look:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

à¤ªà¤¿à¤¢à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¨à¤ªà¤¿à¤¢à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥à¤²à¤¾ à¤ªà¥à¤¹à¤°à¤¾à¤µ...à¤¸à¤¾à¤¡à¥ à¤ªà¤¿à¤¢à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¨à¤ªà¤¿à¤¢à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¤­à¤¾à¤°à¤²à¥à¤²à¤¾ à¤¸à¤¨à¥à¤®à¤¾à¤¨...à¤à¥à¤¢à¥ à¤ªà¤¿à¤¢à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¨à¤ªà¤¿à¤¢à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¤¾à¤²à¤¤ à¤à¤²à¥à¤²à¤¾ à¤µà¤¾à¤°à¤¸à¤¾... à¤à¥à¤¢à¥à¤ªà¤¾à¤¡à¤µà¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¤£à¤¿ à¤®à¤°à¤¾à¤ à¥ à¤¨à¤µà¤µà¤°à¥à¤·à¤¾à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¦à¤¿à¤ à¤¶à¥à¤­à¥à¤à¥à¤à¤¾. ð¤ð«ð . . ð¸ - @shraddhakgalaxy

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) onMar 24, 2020 at 10:23pm PDT

And this is what Rishi Kapoor had to say to his fans on the festival:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
Important Update
MID-DAY: Bringing You News In Extraordinary Times

MID-DAY: Bringing You News In Extraordinary Times