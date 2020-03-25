Madhuri Dixit Nene wishes fans on Guddi Padwa with a heartfelt message

On the occasion of Gudi Padwa, Madhuri Dixit Nene took to her Twitter account and shared a heartfelt for all the people who are celebrating this auspicious festival. It was a message in Marathi!

But that's not all, the actress also shared a tweet assuring the audience of the arrangements made by the government for the 21-day lockdown due to the spread of COVID-19.

Take a look at both the tweets right here:

The government has assured us that they have made all the arrangements for our safety & necessities. All we have to do is co-operate, don’t indulge in panic buying & most importantly just stay indoors. https://t.co/FtOy1s16hB — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) March 24, 2020

That's not all, Shraddha Kapoor also wished all of us on the occasion with a fantastic collage of three pictures that showed three generations of women in black-and-white, her grandmother, her mother, and herself. Have a look:

And this is what Rishi Kapoor had to say to his fans on the festival:

Happy times in crisis! pic.twitter.com/30bIvBkfkn — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 25, 2020

