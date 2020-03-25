Madhuri Dixit Nene wishes fans on Guddi Padwa with a heartfelt message
On the occasion of Gudi Padwa, Madhuri Dixit Nene has a heartfelt message for all her fans. Also wishing all of us were Rishi Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor!
On the occasion of Gudi Padwa, Madhuri Dixit Nene took to her Twitter account and shared a heartfelt for all the people who are celebrating this auspicious festival. It was a message in Marathi!
But that's not all, the actress also shared a tweet assuring the audience of the arrangements made by the government for the 21-day lockdown due to the spread of COVID-19.
Take a look at both the tweets right here:
à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤¨à¤¾ à¤®à¥à¤à¥à¤¤à¥à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¸à¤à¤à¤²à¥à¤ªà¤¾à¤¨à¥ à¤¨à¤µà¤µà¤°à¥à¤·à¤¾à¤à¥ à¤¸à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤à¤¤ à¤à¤°à¥à¤¯à¤¾,— Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) March 25, 2020
à¤¯à¤¾à¤µà¤°à¥à¤·à¥à¤à¤¾ à¤à¥à¤¢à¥à¤ªà¤¾à¤¡à¤µà¤¾, à¤à¤°à¤¾à¤¤ à¤°à¤¾à¤¹à¥à¤¨ à¤¸à¤¾à¤à¤°à¤¾ à¤à¤°à¥à¤¯à¤¾..
à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤¾ à¤¨à¤¾à¤¯à¤¨à¤¾à¤ à¤à¤°à¤£à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¸à¤¾à¤ à¥ à¤¸à¥à¤°à¤à¥à¤·à¥à¤à¥ à¤¨à¤¿à¤¯à¤® à¤ªà¤¾à¤³à¥à¤¯à¤¾,
à¤à¤°à¥à¤¦à¥à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤ à¤¿à¤à¤¾à¤£à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤£à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤³à¥à¤¨ à¤à¤°à¥à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤³à¤à¥ à¤à¥à¤à¤¯à¤¾à¥¤
à¤à¥à¤¢à¥à¤ªà¤¾à¤¡à¤µà¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¦à¤¿à¤ à¤¶à¥à¤à¥à¤à¥à¤à¤¾ | #GudiPadwa
The government has assured us that they have made all the arrangements for our safety & necessities. All we have to do is co-operate, don’t indulge in panic buying & most importantly just stay indoors. https://t.co/FtOy1s16hB— Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) March 24, 2020
That's not all, Shraddha Kapoor also wished all of us on the occasion with a fantastic collage of three pictures that showed three generations of women in black-and-white, her grandmother, her mother, and herself. Have a look:
View this post on Instagram
à¤ªà¤¿à¤¢à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¨à¤ªà¤¿à¤¢à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥à¤²à¤¾ à¤ªà¥à¤¹à¤°à¤¾à¤µ...à¤¸à¤¾à¤¡à¥ à¤ªà¤¿à¤¢à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¨à¤ªà¤¿à¤¢à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤²à¥à¤²à¤¾ à¤¸à¤¨à¥à¤®à¤¾à¤¨...à¤à¥à¤¢à¥ à¤ªà¤¿à¤¢à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¨à¤ªà¤¿à¤¢à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¤¾à¤²à¤¤ à¤à¤²à¥à¤²à¤¾ à¤µà¤¾à¤°à¤¸à¤¾... à¤à¥à¤¢à¥à¤ªà¤¾à¤¡à¤µà¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¤£à¤¿ à¤®à¤°à¤¾à¤ à¥ à¤¨à¤µà¤µà¤°à¥à¤·à¤¾à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¦à¤¿à¤ à¤¶à¥à¤à¥à¤à¥à¤à¤¾. ð¤ð«ð . . ð¸ - @shraddhakgalaxy
And this is what Rishi Kapoor had to say to his fans on the festival:
Happy times in crisis! pic.twitter.com/30bIvBkfkn— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 25, 2020
