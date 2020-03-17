Madhuri Dixit Nene's birthday wish for son Arin will melt your hearts!

Madhuri Dixit's son Arin is celebrating his 17th birthday today and the actress had a lovely post for him on social media. This is the kind of post that immediately makes you miss your mother and also sets parenting goals.

Taking to her Twitter account, the actress wrote- "Know that when I scold you, it's only because I careX and when I hug you, it's always cause I love you. Wherever life takes you, whatever the goals that you seek for, I will always be so proud of you! I wish for only the best in life for you." (sic)

Have a look right here:

Dixit was at the peak of her career when she tied the knot with Dr. Shriram Nene in 1999 in California. It was a quiet ceremony and Dixit surely broke a lot of hearts here in India. She was blessed with Arin today in 2003 and with Ryan on March 8, 2005. She was one of the biggest names in the business back in the late 80s and the 90s and was regarded as a Superstar, a term usually reserved for the male stars.

Her claim to fame was Tezaab in 1988 and then began the journey of stardom with blockbusters like Ram Lakhan, Dil, Beta, Raja, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Dil To Pagal Hai, and Devdas.

