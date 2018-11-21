Madhuri Dixit on Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle: Thrilled to finally get a chance to lend voice!

bollywood

Madhuri Dixit on how the character she voices in Mowgli has the same name as her Hum Aapke Hain Koun avatar

Madhuri Dixit-Nene

In her first endeavour as a voice-over artiste, Madhuri Dixit-Nene will bring to life the character of Nisha — the wolf mother of Mowgli — in the Hindi version of Andy Serkis' Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle. Interestingly, the most memorable character in Dixit's filmography shared the same name — the actor played Nisha in Sooraj Barjatya's Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994).

Excited as she is about life coming a full circle for her, Dixit says she is all the more glad to explore a new facet of her craft. "It's an amazing experience to bring a character to life by just using their voice. I watch a lot of VFX-rich movies with my sons," says the actor.

She adds that Arin and Ryan have been fans of the The Jungle Book series and have watched the multiple renditions. "I have always wanted to lend my voice to mysterious characters I'm thrilled to finally get a chance to do so in Mowgli. To top it all, when I told Ryan about it, he got excited and said, 'That's so cool, mom!' His reaction totally made my day."

