Madhuri Dixit pays tribute to legendary choreographer Saroj Khan at IIFA

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit Nene who is known for her dancing skills has paid a tribute to legendary choreographer Saroj Khan at the 20th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards held in Mumbai.

The actor who has worked with Bollywood's ace choreographer in some of the most iconic songs like 'Ek Do Teen,' 'Mera Piya Ghar Aaya,' 'Chane Ke Khet Mein,' 'Dhak Dhak' and many more was seen dancing on tracks choreographed by Saroj Khan, commonly known as Masterji among the people in Bollywood fraternity.

The official account of IIFA shared a series of pictures on the Twitter handle from the power-packed performance of Madhuri where she stole the show with her dancing skills.

"The Dhak Dhak girl @MadhuriDixit pays a tribute to Saroj Khan, the lady who contributed to her success as a dancing diva!" they tweeted. The song Tabah Ho Gaye, a solo dance number picturised on Madhuri in Karan Johar's film 'Kalank' released in April this year, was choreographed by Saroj Khan.

With a career span of over forty years, she choreographed more than 2000 songs. Saroj has also worked with Madhuri in several other projects including 'Tamma Tamma Loge' in 'Thanedaar,' 'Maar Daala' from 'Devdas,' 'Gulaab Gang' and many more which won her acclaim from the people.

Meanwhile, Madhuri who was last seen in the period drama film 'Kalank' is currently seen judging the reality show 'Dance Deewane.'

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates