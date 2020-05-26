Madhuri Dixit Nene: People said 'she's too skinny' and then Tezaab happened

Madhuri Dixit Nene has been a part of Hindi Cinema for the last 36 years. Starting her career with Abodh in 1984, she went on to become one of the most admired and successful actors with one massive success after another. But her success wasn't easy. In an interview with Pinkvilla recently, she opened up on her initial days of struggles, hearing comments about being too skinny, and how the success of Tezaab changed things.

Speaking about the beginning of her career, she said, "In the initial phase, of course. I did my first film Abodh which did not do well and then I went back to college, but by then the bug had bit me already. I liked acting and be in front of the camera. So I did small roles in 2-3 movies like Awara Baap, Swati as supporting roles."

She added, "But somewhere you cannot be in limbo and you have to decide what you really want to do. That happened when I did a small song in Karma when Subhash (Ghai) Ji met me. At that time, since we were not from the industry, we did not know what small role or big role meant, how does it matter. But Subhash Ji told me that if I stop doing small roles, he wants to cast me in his film which he was doing which was Ram Lakhan."

It was in 1988 with N. Chandra's Tezaab that she became a sensation. The Ek Do Teen song capitulated her to the skies of stardom and so did the blockbuster success of this action-drama. But before this film happened, she had to hear some rather harsh things about herself. Did anyone say anything nasty? She said, "Never on my face. At the most, they would say 'bahot dubli hai', she is very skinny but I overcame that and then Tezaab happened and then it didn't matter if I was skinny to them, everyone was fine then."

On the work front, the actress was seen in Total Dhamaal and Kalank in 2019. The former was a huge commercial success and the latter got her a lot of critical acclaim.

