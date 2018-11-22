Madhuri Dixit to perform at Hockey World Cup opening ceremony

other-sports

Created, written and directed by Nupur Mahajan, the production will feature Madhuri as the central character Ã¢ÂÂ Mother Earth, read a statement

Madhuri Dixit Nene

Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene will be performing at the opening ceremony of the Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup Bhubaneswar on November 27.

The opening ceremony will highlight the message of the power of a united world. To showcase the same, the ceremony will feature a theatrical production and dance ballet titled "The Earth Song". The theme of "The Earth Song" is 'Oneness of humanity'.

Created, written and directed by Nupur Mahajan, the production will feature Madhuri as the central character — Mother Earth, read a statement.

She will be joined by 1,100 artists. The show will unfold over five acts during a 40 minute performance with Shiamak Davar choreographing. Ranjit Barot has created the original music score. "The Earth Song" will show contemporary, classical, jazz, ballet, Afro as also sattriya, Odissi, mohiniattam, kathak.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever