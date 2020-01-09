Madhurima Tuli: I thought I will be more fun loving and lively in Bigg Boss 13

The Bigg Boss house recently witnessed a huge brawl as ex-lovers Vishal and Madhurima got into yet another argument and turned up the heat quotient inside the house. Now, in an Unseen Undekha clip on VOOT, Madhurima is seen revealing her personality traits during a light-hearted conversation with Rashami.

In the garden area, Rashami tells Madhurima that she is agile minded. Reacting to the statement, Madhurima recalls that she used to be like that earlier. Rashami here mentions that she feels Madhurima is quite a fun-loving person to which Madhurima responds, "You know, I was not like that earlier. I used to be very silent". Rashami refused to agree with her.

Then Madhurima goes on to reveal, "I used to be a very shy and reserved type of girl. My teachers used to complain to my mother that I was very silent in my class."

Reacting to the change of behaviour in adulthood, she said, "But now, it's useless to stay silent. You have to speak out. You have to be a little more sparky and spunky. For example, when I and Mahira had a competition in one of the task, the reason of her victory was her spunky and lively nature". Later in the video, Madhu also mentions, "When I had entered Bigg Boss, I thought that I would be more fun-loving and lively."

