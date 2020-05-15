Madhurima Tuli on being bullied in school: Girls would call me 'low society'

Bigg Boss 13 had become quite controversial after all the participants were at each other's throats for the majority of the season. Two participants, in particular, actress Madhurima Tuli and her on-again-off-again boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh, took the prize for the most and worst fights in the 13th season of Bigg Boss.

Now, in an interview with ETimes, Madhurima Tuli has shared that she was the one bullied when she was in school. The 'Baby' actress shared, "In school, I was bullied a lot. I was from Odisha and then I came to Dehradun. When I went to Dehradun, I really didn’t have a good dressing sense or even speak proper English."

She added how girls would call her 'behenji' and 'LS'. "People used to talk and girls would comment 'Arre kitni behenji hai', 'she is so LS (low society).'. But after I became Miss Uttaranchal, they all became my friends. They bullied me a lot. But I think it did me better. I became a confident person."

Talking about life after Bigg Boss 13, Madhurima Tuli said, "I have made a few mistakes as well. When I came back home my parents strictly told me not to be on social media and check comments. They said, 'You will be receiving a lot of negative comments, you can't be on your phone'. Bigg Boss has made me mentally stronger and now I have learnt to ignore the negativity. My heart knows what I did is not wrong. Whatever I did was an instant reaction and loud."

On the work front, Madhurima was last seen in the TV show Qayamat Ki Raat. She will next be seen in the Colors TV soap, Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.

