Madhurima Tuli on being expelled from Bigg Boss: Was continuously provoked by Vishal

This year's Bigg Boss season is truly very 'tedha'. After the mid-season finale, a group of wild card contestants, including Madhurima Tuli, entered the house. Her ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh was already a contestant inside the house. Her journey in the Bigg Boss house was a perfect combination of sweet and bitter moments.

As soon as she entered the house, Vishal Aditya Singh was very disturbed with the thought of living with his ex-girlfriend under the same roof. While initially, Madhurima stayed mellow, the viewers got to see her violent side every time she had a fight with Vishal. Abuses and name-calling became a usual routine with her and it bothered Vishal and eventually impacted his game.

Their constantly changing relationship dynamics often left the housemates bewildered. At one moment they would rip each other apart with their verbal spat while in the next, they would kiss and make up. But their fights were the most dreaded factor in the Bigg Boss house. Even Salman Khan criticised the couple for their dynamics and for crossing the limits.

But the recent fight ended Madhurima's journey after she hit Vishal with a pan. Bigg Boss took strict action and put the duo behind bars. After spending three days inside the prison, Madhurima was asked to leave the house by Salman Khan.

Commenting on this Madhurima said, "I had a great experience in the Bigg Boss house; the game is extremely exhausting and we have to be on our toes. It took me some time to get a grip in the game but I was continuously provoked by Vishal and other housemates on petty issues which used to irritate me. I cannot justify my action as it is not right but I wish I could stay longer inside the house."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day android and iOS apps to get latest updates