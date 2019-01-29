Madhya Pradesh: 12 dead as two cars collide in Ujjain

national

The deceased have been identified as residents of Tilakeshwar Colony and its surrounding regions

Twelve people, including 3 children, died after two cars had a head-on collision at Ujjain's Ramgarh village, late on Monday night.



While speaking to ANI, Rawat, Chief Superintendent of Police, Ujjain, said: "12 people died after two cars collided in Ujjain. One person sustained injuries. The investigation into the matter is underway."

Madhya Pradesh: 11 people killed, 2 seriously injured in head-on collission between two cars near Ramgarh village in Ujjain district, late last night pic.twitter.com/WVLup4aec5 — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2019

#UPDATE Death toll rises to 12 in the accident that occurred between two cars in Ujjain early moring today https://t.co/ixGdvbOfdy — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2019

The deceased have been identified as residents of Tilakeshwar Colony and its surrounding regions. They were returning home after attending a marriage function in Nagda.



More details are awaited.

