Madhya Pradesh: 12 dead as two cars collide in Ujjain

Jan 29, 2019, 08:58 IST | ANI

The deceased have been identified as residents of Tilakeshwar Colony and its surrounding regions

Representational image

Twelve people, including 3 children, died after two cars had a head-on collision at Ujjain's Ramgarh village, late on Monday night.

While speaking to ANI, Rawat, Chief Superintendent of Police, Ujjain, said: "12 people died after two cars collided in Ujjain. One person sustained injuries. The investigation into the matter is underway."

The deceased have been identified as residents of Tilakeshwar Colony and its surrounding regions. They were returning home after attending a marriage function in Nagda.

More details are awaited.

