Madhya Pradesh budget session begins

Feb 26, 2018, 15:43 IST | IANS

The month-long Budget Session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly for the fiscal 2018-19, started here on Monday with the address of Governor Anandiben Patel amid ruckus by Congress MLAs, an official said

Budget
Representational Image

The month-long Budget Session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly for the fiscal 2018-19, started here on Monday with the address of Governor Anandiben Patel amid ruckus by Congress MLAs, an official said.

Highlighting the achievements of the state government, Patel in her address said that it would continue development works in the upcoming financial year. 

She also said that the government has policy for all sections of the society adding that it was determined for providing food, shelter and medicare to all.

During her address, the Congress MLAs created ruckus over the farmer's issue, delay in payments and water crisis. However, Patel continued with her address. 

This is the first session to be chaired by Patel after she took over as Governor in January. The session culminates on March 28.

The budget session comes days after the closely contested bypolls in Mungaoli and Kolaras Assembly constituencies held on February 24. 

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Trending Video

Tags

national news
Go to top