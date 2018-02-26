Madhya Pradesh budget session begins

The month-long Budget Session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly for the fiscal 2018-19, started here on Monday with the address of Governor Anandiben Patel amid ruckus by Congress MLAs, an official said



Highlighting the achievements of the state government, Patel in her address said that it would continue development works in the upcoming financial year.



She also said that the government has policy for all sections of the society adding that it was determined for providing food, shelter and medicare to all.



During her address, the Congress MLAs created ruckus over the farmer's issue, delay in payments and water crisis. However, Patel continued with her address.



This is the first session to be chaired by Patel after she took over as Governor in January. The session culminates on March 28.



The budget session comes days after the closely contested bypolls in Mungaoli and Kolaras Assembly constituencies held on February 24.

