Madhya Pradesh bypoll: Congress wins Mungaoli, Kolaras seats

In a jolt to the ruling BJP ahead of Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh this year, the opposition Congress on Wednesday won bypolls to Mungaoli and Kolaras seats



Representation pic

In a jolt to the ruling BJP ahead of Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh this year, the opposition Congress on Wednesday won bypolls to Mungaoli and Kolaras seats. Congress candidate Brijendra Singh Yadav won in Mungaoli by defeating BJP rival Bhai Sahab Deshraj Singh Yadav by 2,124 votes, an official said. Yadav got 70,808 votes, while the BJP polled 68,684 votes.

In Kolaras, Congress party's Mahendra Singh Yadav defeated BJP's Devendra Kumar Jain by 8,083 votes. The Congress polled 82,515 votes and the BJP 74,432 votes. Counting of votes began at 8 a.m. Kolaras in Shivpuri district and Mungaoli in Ashok Nagar. Congress leaders, including party MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, congratulated the winning candidates and said it was the people's victory.

