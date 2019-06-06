Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath meets Narendra Modi

Published: Jun 06, 2019, 13:36 IST | mid-day online desk

There was no official word on what was discussed during the meeting

Pic/Twitter

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday at his residence.

There was no official word on what was discussed during the meeting.

This is the first meeting between the two leaders after the recently-concluded general elections, in which BJP secured a massive mandate and Congress lost heavily in Madhya Pradesh.

Kamal Nath and PM Modi had traded charges against each other during the election campaign. Nath called Modi a "divider-in-chief" and Modi had accused the chief minister of involvement in 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

