Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath meets Narendra Modi

national

There was no official word on what was discussed during the meeting

Pic/Twitter

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday at his residence.

There was no official word on what was discussed during the meeting.

This is the first meeting between the two leaders after the recently-concluded general elections, in which BJP secured a massive mandate and Congress lost heavily in Madhya Pradesh.

The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Kamal Nath called on PM @narendramodi. @OfficeOfKNath pic.twitter.com/CvCBP0DFuE — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 6, 2019

Kamal Nath and PM Modi had traded charges against each other during the election campaign. Nath called Modi a "divider-in-chief" and Modi had accused the chief minister of involvement in 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Top stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies